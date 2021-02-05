After three competitive quarters, and being down by two at the start of the fourth, Texas A&M’s defense limited LSU women's hoops to four total points in the final ten minutes of the game.
The Tigers fell to the Aggies 54-41, splitting the regular season series. The Tigers were the first and only team to beat the Aggies this season as the Aggies improved to 17-1, and are second to South Carolina for the lead of the SEC.
The Tigers (8-8) were led by Senior Guard Khayla Pointer who finished with 12 points, six rebounds, and two assists for the night. Collectively the Tigers shot poorly from the floor, knocking down only 32% of their shots.
The Tigers will have some time to regroup as their next opponent Florida comes to town Thursday Feb. 11. The rest of the regular season for the Tigers will be difficult as Florida is the only opponent of the next five that is unranked. The following games currently scheduled are against No. 2 South Carolina, No. 15 Kentucky, No. 16 Arkansas and No. 24 Mississippi State to close out the regular season.