The LSU Women’s basketball team traveled to Colombia, South Carolina to take on the No. 1 ranked South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Tigers fell to the Gamecocks with a score of 63-48 and are now 18-7 overall and 8-5 in conference, while the Gamecocks move on to 26-1 and 13-0 in the SEC.
While the Tigers did not win the game, they held the Gamecocks to its lowest point total in SEC play this season, causing South Carolina to struggle early in the game.
The Tigers offense was led by junior guard Jailin Cherry who had 13 points with five rebounds. Along with Cherry, the redshirt junior center Faustine Aifuwa from Dacula, Georgia scored 12 points.
Junior forward and junior guard Awa Trasi and Khayla Pointer helped the Tigers out by scoring eight and seven points. Pointer was named the Louisiana Sportswriters Association Women’s Basketball Player of the week for her performances last week against then No. 25 Tennessee and Auburn.
The Tigers have three games left in the regular season where they will face Georgia, a 13-13 Vanderbilt team, and No. 22 Arkansas before heading to the SEC Tournament which will be held on March 4th-8th. With the loss, the Lady Tigers fall to 6th in the SEC.
The Tigers are back at home for their second to last game in the Maravich Center on Sunday, February 23 when they will host the Georgia Bulldogs at 2 p.m.
During pregame, LSU will honor their four seniors, Ayana Mitchell, Jaelyn Richard-Harris, Mercedes Brooks and LaToya Ashman. It will also be the annual Play4Kay game honoring the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.