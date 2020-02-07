Junior Guard Khayla Pointer added two more accolades to her list this past week in addition to scoring her 800th career point as a Lady Tiger in the games versus Texas A&M on Sunday.
Pointer was named the SEC Player of the Week by the conference. She was also named Louisiana Sports Writers Association Player of the Week.
These awards come after great performances in wins versus Florida and Texas A&M. Pointer averaged 21 points, three assists and 3.5 rebounds per game during this stretch.
The Lady Tigers currently sit at 16-5 overall and 6-3 in SEC play. LSU's next game is at home versus Missouri at 6 pm on Monday, February 10 on the SEC Network.