LSU women's golf went down to Georgia to compete in the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic on Friday. Opening the tournament, the purple and gold are alone at the top of the leaderboard, and sophomore Ingrid Lindblad has a four-stroke lead over the field.
The women’s squad are even-par through the first 18 holes of play, two strokes over Arkansas, their closest competition.
Sophomore Latanna Stone told the Reveille earlier this week that the team wants revenge from their seventh-place finish there in the fall.
“We went in to it No. 1 in the country, and none of us played great there,” Stone said. “This is our time to shine on that course. I am really excited to go back.”
Lindblad absolutely got her revenge on Friday, firing off a school record tying 8-under, 64. Lindblad joins classmate Stone for the lowest single round in LSU history, along with former Tiger Megan McChrystal. Stone set the mark on Feb. 23, 2021 in the third round of the ICON Invitational, while McChrystal set the original record in the fourth round of the 2010 NCAA Championship.
Lindblad’s opening round was full of red – and only red. She carded eight birdies and 10 pars. This resonates with her No.4 WAGR ranking and her appearance on the short-list for the ANNIKA award.
Fellow sophomore Stone opened her tournament with a score of 2-over, 74. Stone was able to card two birdies but bogeyed half of the courses par-3s. Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet also finished 2-over, tied for 26th.
Senior Kendall Griffin shot a 4-over, 76 on her first round with five bogeys and one birdie. Junior Presley Baggett seems to be the comfortable coaching choice for the individual spot, as this is the third consecutive tournament her score will not be counted. Baggett shot a 9-over, 81, on Friday.
Lindblad has shown the squad low scores are to be found out on the course. Saturday will bring a new set of challenges and excitement as the Tigers will tee it up for round two at 10:15 a.m. CT.