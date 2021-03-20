After shooting an 18-over, 304, on Saturday, LSU women's golf dropped to fourth place on the leaderboard at the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic. Following an even-par Round One on Friday, the purple and gold could not hold onto the lead.
Sophomore Ingrid Linblad, the No. 4 ranked amateur in the world, fired a 3-over,75, and leads the field by two strokes. This would be Lindblad's first individual win of 2021. She has wins in 2019 and 2020. In Round Two she was only able to capture a fourth of the of birdies she did in Round One, two. She also carded five bogeys bringing her collective score for the tournament to 5-under.
Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet was the low scorer of Saturday. Mulet fired a 2-over, 74. Her second round consisted of five bogeys and three birdies. Mulet is tied for 18th among the field of 90. Senior Kendall Griffin shot a 4-over, 76, bringing her collective score to 8-over, tying her for 37th. Griffins second round consisted of five bogeys, three birdies and one double-bogey.
Sophomore Latanna Stone struggled to find mojo on her second round. After firing a 2-over in Round One, Stone went 10-over on Saturday. Her second round consisted of six bogeys and two double-bogeys. Her collective score of 12-over tied her for 57th with just one day to play.
Playing as an individual, Presley Baggett, improved her first-round score of 9-over in her second round shooting a 7-over. Her collective 19-over ties her for 76th place.
The second round presented a challenge for the entire field. South Carolina was the only team to post a subpar score for the tournament through the first two rounds. The worst score of the day, 42-over, 330, was from the B Group from the University of Georgia.
The Tigers will tee it up for their final round at 9:25 a.m. on Sunday.