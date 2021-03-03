The LSU women’s golf squad traveled to South Carolina for the Gamecock Invitational and placed in fourth. Sophomore Ingrid Lindblad fired a 1-over on her third round on Tuesday.
Due to inclement weather on Monday night and high chances on Tuesday morning, the field completed a major bulk of round three on Monday night, leaving a couple of holes to be played on Tuesday afternoon.
Lindblad opened her third round with a double bogey on the first hole. She went back to even-par two holes later following her second eagle of the tournament. She finished the front nine with a triplet of bogeys.
However, on Tuesday Lindblad was seeking pins and chasing birdies. She rolled in two bogeys and four birdies on the back, for a score of 1-over. This tallied her collective score to 2-under, tying her for third.
Senior Kendall Griffin, who had a hole-in-one on the first round of the competition, placed tied for 26th with a score of 4-over. In her split third round she struggled with six bogeys, two birdies and one double-bogey.
Sophomore Latanna Stone finished tied for 29th, 5-over. Her third-round score of 1-over took her out of the top-20. Stone had two double-bogeys, one bogey and four birdies on her round on Tuesday.
Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet shot a 3-over on her final round, bringing her score to 12-over, the same as Presley Baggett. The pair tied for 67th.
This tournament, fans were expecting to see a variation in the playing roster. Head coach Garrett Runion has decided to keep Presley Baggett in the active roster for the second straight week. We will see if her 12-over performance this week is enough to keep her spot in the traveling squad.
The women’s team will travel to Athens, Georgia, for the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic on March 19-21.