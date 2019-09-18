The LSU women’s golf team opened its season with a third-place finish with a score of 7-over-par 859 in the Mercedes-Benz Collegiate Championship at the Cherokee Country Club in Knoxville, Tennessee on Tuesday.
LSU posted consecutive rounds of 285 strokes or less in a tournament for the first time since October 2014. Sophomore Alden Wallace, freshman Ingrid Lindblad and junior Kendall Griffin all finished in the top 20 of the tournament. The three Lady Tigers finished eighth, tied for 11th and tied for 18th, respectively.
Wallace shot a career low 2-under and posted the second Top-10 finish of her career. The No. 14 overall player in the World Amateur Golf Rankings, Linblad finished at even in her LSU debut after shooting 3-under on Tuesday, and Griffin ended 3-over after day two of the competition.
“Ingrid played great in her first collegiate tournament and made seven birdies today, just missing out on a Top-10 finish, while Kendall also improved each round and played very consistently to become a player we can count on a lot,” said coach Garrett Runion in a press release.
Kent State won the tournament after posting a 22-under 830, and Charlotte earned second place with a 17-under 835. The third-place finish is the highest for LSU since last season’s second-place performance in LSU Tiger Golf Classic in March.
Next, the Lady Tigers will compete in the Princess Anne Invitational hosted by Old Dominion, which begins on Oct. 4 in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
“I’m very pleased with the start of our season,” Runion said. “We showed that we had some offense as we finished in the top three in birdies made for the tournament. Even though we had a few careless errors that kept us from bringing home the big trophy, we did a lot of great things and improved each round."