In a short video released by LSU Women’s Golf twitter page, senior Kiana Oshiro announced that she will be attending Oral Roberts University next fall for her fifth year of eligibility.
“I hopefully get my master’s degree,” Oshiro said in the heartfelt video. “After that I would love to pursue golf professionally. And if not, there is the option that I might join the military because it’s part of my family history that I’ll be proud to continue.”
Kiana’s is a right-handed senior who is majoring in kinesiology.
“Its been fun to see Kiana,” Assistant Coach Alexis Rather said. “Kiana has grown some much in two years, kind of come into her own the last couple of years, grow, and her leadership is really cool.”
Oshiro is one of three seniors on the squad: Mary-Frances Chauvin and Kendall Griffin. Oshiro a native from Central Point, Oregon, who joined Garrett Runion’s team as a junior in 2019. Prior to coming to Baton Rouge, Oshiro played two seasons at Western Texas College in Snyder, Texas.
“My favorite memory would probably be back in 2019 in the fall, my team won the Magnolia Invite, I placed third and Ingrid placed first,” Oshiro said.
“Outside of golf, whenever my team and I would have dinner together, we would hang out together, it was fun and I will cherish those memories for the rest of my life.” Oshiro added.
Her time at LSU was highlighted by signs of progress. She played in 15 rounds. In five of those rounds, she finished even or under par and had one top-10 finish (T-3rd at the Magnolia Invitational in 2019). She averaged 74.33 strokes per round for the purple and gold and will perform on Tuesday at the LSU Invitational for the Ladies final regular season event this spring.
“First and foremost," she said."I would love to say thank you to my family who have sacrificed a lot to get me here.”