The LSU women’s golf team broke a league and school record for lowest single round score of 16-under, 272 at the first round of the SEC Championship in Birmingham, Alabama. Four of the five players posted sub-par scores and the fifth signed an even-par scorecard on Wednesday.
The No. 4 ranked Tigers are continuing their hot streak at Greystone Golf and Country Club. The team previously routed a stacked SEC field last week at their home event, winning by 22 strokes. This week the Tigers are top of the leaderboard in a two-way tie with the University of South Carolina at 16-under.
The purple and gold were led by junior Alden Wallace, who is tied for second at 6-under, 66. Wallace’s first round was highlighted with seven birdies and only one bogey. Wallace, who is respectively new to the travel squad, solidified her spot last week whens she tied for fourth at 1-under.
Another Tiger in the top-10 is Kendall Griffin, tied for fourth at 5-under, 67. The senior rolled in six birdies and one bogey on her first round. Griffin is one of the three seniors on the squad. Fellow senior Kiana Oshiro recently announced that she will be transferring to Oral Roberts in the fall.
Sophomore Ingrid Lindblad is taking form in the closing stages of the season. Lindblad has won two consecutive individual titles and is tied for 16th this week at 3-under, 69. Her first round consisted of five birdies and two bogeys. On Wednesday morning, Lindblad’s official World Amateur Golf Ranking rose a spot, from fourth to third.
Fellow sophomore Latanna Stone is tied for 25th at 2-under, 70. Stone sank three birdies and one bogey on her opening round. Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet is tied for 38th after three birdies and three bogeys on her even-par outing on Wednesday.
Lindblad is also on the short ANNIKA Award watchlist that is annually given to the most outstanding woman golfer. She currently has a tremendous resume and will look to add to it when the Tigers tee off on Thursday at 9:40 a.m. CT for the second round.