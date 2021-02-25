LSU women's basketball took an eight point lead into halftime, but after an explosive 25-point third quarter by the Bulldogs, LSU closed out the regular season with a five-game losing streak.
What went right for the Tigers
Awa Trasi scored 12 points and was able to hit four of four free throws. Trasi was able to grab five rebounds in the game and stole the ball once.
Khayla Pointer, who looked to injure her ankle right before halftime was able to return in the second half and finished out the rest of the game. Pointer was able to go double digits again, netting 17 for the Tigers, with seven rebounds, and three steals.
Faustine Aifuwa, who only scored four points against Arkansas was able to net six during the first half, but was limited to the second half to just one point. Aifuwa did have 10 rebounds and four blocks in the game, being a dominant force in the paint for the Tigers.
Tiara Young who injured herself in the first quarter of the Arkansas game this past Sunday was able to return to the court for LSU. Young was not able to score any points but assisted on two baskets and was able to get a steal in her roughly nine minutes of action tonight.
What went wrong
Closing out games have been an issue for the Tigers during the month of February, now resulting in their fifth straight loss. The Tigers shot 32.25% in the second half of the game (10/31 FG), and went two of five beyond the arc. Mississippi State in just the third quarter shot 10 of 17 from the floor, three of five from the three-point line, and a pair of free-throws to score 25 points in the third, and outright flipping the game.
The Tigers who have not been a good three-point shooting team only netted three of their eight attempts for the game. The biggest issue was not capitalizing on the lead the team had after half. Shooting only three of 13 (1-1 3FG, 1-2FT) in the third quarter for a total of eight points is one of the lowest scoring quarter for the Tigers all season.
What is ahead
This was the last game of the regular season for the Tigers, as their scheduled final game against Vanderbilt has been canceled for quite some time. The rest of the SEC concludes play Sunday, Feb. 28, and the SEC tournament will begin March 3rd. The Tigers are currently seeded ninth in the SEC and are likely to conclude the season in that position.