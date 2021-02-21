A tumultuous February continues for the Lady Tigers as their losing streak extends to four games after losing to No. 18 Arkansas 74-64.
The deficit started early for the Tigers as Arkansas sank three shots from beyond the arc to start the game and continued a hot first quarter, shooting 61.5% from the field, while sinking four of five threes to take a 22-12 lead into the second quarter. The fast pace of the Razorbacks led to many personal fouls for the Tigers, as trying to defend quick drives to the basket led to being out of alignment defensively and a total of 22 personal fouls for the game.
Another issue for the Tigers came when sophomore Tiara Young appeared to injure her lower left leg and had to be helped off the court in the first quarter. Young did not return to the game, and her speed would have been beneficial to have for both sides of the ball.
“Tiara is that player that you can move Khayla Pointer off the ball when she comes in," Head Coach Nikki Fargas said postgame. "She can also create. She is a really good offensive threat for us and has been. She is a key for us. She is one of our better offensive players.”
No update has been provided at this time on the extent of the injury Young sustained.
Without Young as an offensive weapon for the Tigers, seniors Jailin Cherry and Khayla Pointer took over and led the team in scoring for the night. Jailin Cherry, who stated in her postgame interview felt like she had been in a “funk” for most the season, netted 16 points. However, Cherry was in foul trouble for most the game and was on the court for only under 30 minutes.
Khayla Pointer earned her fourth personal foul late in the fourth and was able to score 24 points in 37 minutes. Faustine Aifuwa, who is averages 11.4 points for game, was limited to just four points as Arkansas’ defense swarmed her when the ball was near limiting her opportunities in the game.
The Tigers (8-11) conclude their regular season Thursday Feb. 25 against Mississippi State before heading to the SEC tournament on March 3.