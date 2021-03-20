Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday, April 10... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Saturday, April 10. * At 7:00 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 51.2 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 51.4 feet early Tuesday afternoon. It will then fall to 51.0 feet and begin rising again Sunday, March 28. * Impact...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. &&