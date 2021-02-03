LSU women's tennis (3-0) had another strong performance to start the season, not giving the Green Wave any hope of even making it close on the way to a 7-0 sweep. They handed Tulane (4-1) their first loss this season.

Each player demonstrated a vast amount of success, but senior Paris Corley had a particularly impressive day, taking care of business in both singles and doubles. After multiple impressive performances in the fall, it appears she has picked up right where she left off.

She and fellow senior, Taylor Bridges, have made a fantastic duo right out of the gate and continued to display that with a 6-0 sweep of Tulane’s Lahari Yelamanchili and Cora Barber. The pair had two wins in the fall, just earned their second win of the spring and have yet to lose so far during either season.

Both players’ success carried over into singles. Despite a challenge in the second set, No. 41 Taylor Bridges would regain control and took her match 6-1, 6-4. Corley never lost control, earning a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Tulane’s Cora Barber.

“Being out here, not being able to play for a while and just picking up right where I left off is good,” Corley said. “I think the confidence, not only in myself but the whole team is building.”

Continuing the trend of successful seniors, Eden Richardson also earned wins in both singles and doubles.

Her singles match started off close, going back-and-forth at the beginning of the first set. But things would swiftly change.

Halfway through the first set, she started winning game after game and never stopped. She eventually put her opponent out of her misery, ultimately winning her match 6-2, 6-0.

“I thought today I actually played really well, like close to some of my best tennis,” Richardson stated. “I felt quite relaxed and trusted myself, and to be honest, I had a close call in the second that kind of made me mad. That’s what made me want to win 6-0.”

After Paris Corley and Eden Richardson’s victories, the team continued to rally and did not drop a single set. Each of them was excited about the team’s performance, with Richardson hoping they can pull off more sweeps this weekend and Corley believing their confidence and momentum will continue to grow.

“Our confidence is really high, and it’ll be important moving on into this weekend,” Corley said. “I think if we can just keep the momentum going, our confidence is there so I think we’ll do really good.”

