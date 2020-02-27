Every college sport has a conference schedule, and every conference schedule can make or break a season. Each matchup is huge, and any team can dismantle your season if you’re not prepared.
No. 36 LSU (7-2) will be traveling to Nashville this Friday to face No. 20 Vanderbilt (4-2). This concludes a 3-game road stretch, which the Tigers look to finish 3-0.
Coming off a strong weekend in Houston in which they defeated Houston, 7-0 and Rice 4-1, the Tigers look to continue building momentum as they enter conference play. Coach Julia Sell believes that the team is ready for the challenge.
“We’re happy with where the team is right now and the way they’re progressing,” said Sell. “We’re coming off a positive weekend against Houston and Rice, getting better every day, and are excited to get started this weekend at Vandy.”
Starting the conference schedule off with a win is easier said than done. The Commodores are ranked in the Top-25, led by Senior Christina Rosca, who’s ranked No. 18 in singles, and Sophomore Georgia Drummy, who’s ranked No. 31. The pair also form a strong duo, ranking No. 18 in doubles.
This match begins a two-month stretch of constant matches, as the team will not have a break until after the SEC championships in April. Coaches Julia and Mike Sell refer to this period as the ‘Seven-Week Absolute Grind’.
It’s seven weeks of two [matches] every weekend that are [against] tough, top teams, and it’s a battle every single match,” said Sell. “It’s survival of the toughest once you get into the SEC season.”
The athletes are aware of how challenging these next two months will be, but they’re prepared and excited for what’s to come.
Junior Taylor Bridges, who has emerged as the team’s leader in singles and is currently ranked No. 33, acknowledged the difference between conference and non-conference play.
“I feel like SEC [matches are] a lot louder,” said Bridges. “Every team is a good team, and every matchup will be a challenge.”
She’s played in both the ACC and SEC, as she spent her freshman season at NC State, and refers to the SEC as the louder of the two.
Another LSU junior, Eden Richardson, has spent her entire career in the SEC. She is confident in how her team will perform in conference play this year.
“I think we’re ready to get going and for the challenge,” said Richardson. “Hopefully we can get some nice, ranked wins!”
After strong showings through the past few weeks, the Tigers will look to test their skills and prove themselves against tougher competition.