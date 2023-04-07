LSU women's basketball has now accepted an invite to the White House, according to the Associated Press.

A day after Angel Reese stated her intentions not to visit the White House, LSU spokesperson Michael Bonnette told the Associated Press that LSU does intend to visit the White House. There is no confirmed date for the visit.

This comes after Frist Lady Jill Biden initially suggested both LSU and Iowa visit the White House, a notion rejected by players from both LSU and Iowa.

Her invitation was later clarified by press secretary Vanessa Valdivia.

"The First Lady loved watching the NCAA women's basketball championship game alongside young student athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX,” Valdivia said in a tweet. “Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House."

Reese criticized that statement on the "I am Athlete" podcast, suggesting the team visit former president and first lady, Barack and Michelle Obama instead.

Reese did later confirm that she would visit the White House with the team in an interview with ESPN.

"I'm a team player, I'm gonna do what's best for the team," Reese said. "At the beginning we were hurt, it was emotional for all of us because we know how hard we worked all year for everything and just being able to see that [invitation to both teams] hurt us in that moment. But just going back on it, you don't het that experience ever. And I know my team probably wants to go for sure and my coaches are supportive of that. I think we'll all come together and it will be good.