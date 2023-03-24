LSU women's basketball clinched an Elite Eight berth for the first time since 2008 with its win over Utah.
The Tigers won 66-63, despite trailing at halftime, scoring only 29 points. That effort was led by LaDazhia Williams who finished with 24 points, one point shy of tying her career high.
Angel Reese was also big for LSU once again, scoring her 31st double-double of the season, finishing with 17 points and 12 rebounds. Alexis Morris also finished in double-figures with 15 points, including four big free throws to help close out the game.
LSU's next opponent will be Miami for a spot in the Final Four. Miami is a No. 9 seed and beat Villanova to advance to the Elite Eight.