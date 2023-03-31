In the team’s second year under Kim Mulkey, a national championship appearance was the last thing LSU could have expected out of this season’s team. But with a 79-72 win over Virginia Tech in the Final Four, LSU is headed to the national championship game.
This season’s LSU women’s basketball team is the first Tiger team, both men’s and women’s, to play in a national championship.
The Tigers will play for a national title this Sunday at 2:30 p.m. C.T. on ABC. They will face the winner of No. 1 seed South Carolina and No. 2 seed Iowa. The matchup between the Gamecocks and the Hawkeyes tips off following LSU’s victory.
LSU fans didn’t expect this outcome in the third quarter when Virginia Tech started to find a rhythm with its three-point shots. An overall stellar offensive performance was giving the Hokies separation.
However, LSU stayed in it enough to make it interesting. The Tigers chipped away at Virginia Tech’s lead and passed them convincingly in the fourth quarter.
The Tigers became a new team, as they began to separate themselves in the final minutes of the game, securing the win once and for all.
“I wanted them to come out, pick the pace up defensively, fly to the offensive boards, as if you have two minutes,” Mulkey said. “I just felt like we had to challenge them on a sense of urgency.’
Alexis Morris shined the brightest for the Tigers with 27 points. In a game that could have been her last in purple and gold, it was important to her to execute at a time the team needed her most.
Angel Reese and LaDazhia Williams also led a post play attack that outscored Virginia Tech 54-14 in points down low.
Reese recorded another double-double performance in 24 points and 12 rebounds. Williams put up 16 points with seven rebounds. Flau’jae Johnson added seven points and five rebounds, including a layup that secured the Tigers' lead in the fourth quarter.
Virginia Tech played an offensive game that could have brought them to the national championship. Elizabeth Kitley led the Hokies in scoring with 18 points and 12 rebounds.
The Hokies found themselves shooting efficiently from the three. Georgia Amoore scored 17 points and Cayla King scored 14 points, each with four three-pointers made. Kayana Traylor added 17 points.
For Mulkey, advancing to the national championship in year two of her time at LSU is a blessing. She came to LSU for many reasons, but the three-time national champion reaching the title game with her home-state school means something different.
“I came home to LSU for many reasons, one to hang a national championship banner in the PMAC,” Mulkey said. “Never ever do you think you’re going to do something like this in two years.”
However, the one player she’s been through it all with on the team is Alexis Morris, who played for Mulkey during her time at Baylor. As Morris wished, she will play her final game for LSU in her home state of Texas. Just because she's gotten to this point, however, doesn't mean that her dream is over.
“I’m super excited,” Morris said. “If you know me, you know I’m never satisfied. I’m super excited that we won, but I’m hungry, I’m greedy, I want to win it all.”