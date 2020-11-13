LSU Women's Basketball Breaks 3 Game Losing Streak

LSU women's basketball coach Nikki Fargas watches the pregame show before the Tigers' 61-55 win over Vanderbilt on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, in the PMAC.

 Aurianna Cordero

The LSU women's basketball team finally has a schedule for their long-awaited season. 

The schedule will consist of 16 Southeastern Conference games beginning on Dec. 31. and a shortened non-conference schedule beginning Nov. 27.

The Lady Tigers will also participate in the Duel in the Desert tournament in Las Vegas, which is held Dec. 19-21 on the campus of UNLV. 

The SEC tournament will be held in Greenville, S.C., March 3-7, 2021. 

