The LSU women's basketball team finally has a schedule for their long-awaited season.
We Have A Schedule!! Ready to get it tipped off 2 weeks from today! #GeauxAsOnehttps://t.co/TaUNVVaeZX pic.twitter.com/0EB7d5TRI3— LSU Women's Basketball (@LSUwbkb) November 13, 2020
The schedule will consist of 16 Southeastern Conference games beginning on Dec. 31. and a shortened non-conference schedule beginning Nov. 27.
The Lady Tigers will also participate in the Duel in the Desert tournament in Las Vegas, which is held Dec. 19-21 on the campus of UNLV.
The SEC tournament will be held in Greenville, S.C., March 3-7, 2021.