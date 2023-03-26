LSU defeated Miami Sunday, clinching a spot in the Final Four for the first time since 2008.
It was a low-scoring, defensive-minded game with the Tigers taking the game 54-42. LSU was able to get the win despite shooting just 30.2% from the field and 8.3% from three-point range.
LSU was the more physical team, though. The Tigers outrebounded Miami 49-36 and got to the free throw line 26 times compared to just nine times for Miami.
That effort on the glass was led by Angel Reese who finished with 18 rebounds to go along with 13 points. This was her 32nd double-double of the season, breaking the SEC single-season double-double record previously held by Teaira McCown.
Alexis Morris led the way for LSU in scoring, adding 21 points and 8 of 22 shooting. Her and Reese were the only Tigers who scored in double figures.
LSU now moves on to the Final Four in Dallas, Texas and will play the winner of winner of Virginia Tech and Ohio State. The game will tip off at either 6 p.m. or 8 p.m.