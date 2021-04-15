1.13.19 LSU vs South Carolina

LSU coach Nikki Fargas watches the game during the lady Tigers' 76-52 loss to South Carolina, on Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 in the PMAC.

 Mitchell Scaglione

LSU women's basketball Head Coach Nikki Fargas will step down as head coach to "pursue a new career outside of coaching," WAFB reported on Thursday afternoon.

Fargas had one year remaining on her contract that paid her $700,000 per year. 

Her time with LSU was lengthy but did not produce high-caliber results. Fargas was 176-128 overall and 81-77 in SEC play in her 10 seasons.

This season LSU lost four of its first five games and closed the regular season on a five-game losing streak.

