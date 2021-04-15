...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
The Flash Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi,
including the following areas, in southeast Louisiana, Ascension,
Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans,
Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower
Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern
Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St.
Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James,
St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper
Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West
Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. In southern
Mississippi, Amite, Hancock, Pearl River, Pike, Walthall and
Wilkinson.
* Through Saturday morning
* Additional rainfall totals through Saturday morning are expected
to be 2 to 4 inches with isolated higher amounts possible. Soils
are saturated and the addition of these rainfall totals would
cause runoff accumulation leading to flooding of low lying and
poorly drained areas.
* Flooding of low lying and flood prone areas is possible with
localized flash flooding.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Do not enter or cross flowing water or water of unknown depth.
Stay away or be swept away. River banks and culverts can become
unstable and unsafe.
&&