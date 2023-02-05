One takeaway from LSU’s matchup with Texas A&M Sunday afternoon is that the Aggies got better. The last time the Tigers played Texas A&M was in early January, in which the Tigers won by 40 points. In Sunday afternoon’s matchup, the Tigers only won by six points, coming away with a 72-66 win.
The Aggies suffered many injuries from key players throughout the season, including their leading scorer, Janiah Barker, who suffered a wrist injury in November. But against LSU, they were finally healthy.
However, in their third game in six days, the Tigers found a way to get it done and come away with the win.
“We played three tough games in seven days, and you won all three,” Kim Mulkey said. “For the last two weeks, I’ve felt the opponents are playing extremely hard, they’re playing with a lot of energy and excitement.”
Angel Reese and Alexis Morris led the charge once again.
Reese recorded her 23rd-consecutive double-double with 26 points and 22 rebounds. She also shot efficiently from the free-throw line, making 12 of her 16 foul shots.
“I thought they defended her better today than they did at our place, and she still ended up with that,” Mulkey said. “She’s just a competitor and she’s learning that she draws a lot of attention.”
Morris was right behind Reese with 22 points on the afternoon, but heads were turned because of her nine turnovers.
“I sometimes want to compliment the opponent for creating those turnovers,” Mulkey said. “It’s very uncommon for Alexis Morris to have nine turnovers. She knows that.”
Flau’jae Johnson and LaDazhia Williams also made an impact. Johnson scored 11 points along with six rebounds. But just as she has all season, Williams accompanied Reese in the paint, recording seven rebounds along with four points.
Similarly to Georgia Thursday night, Texas A&M played with a chip on its shoulder and left it all out on the floor. Tineya Hylton and Sahara Jones came off the bench and led Texas A&M; Jones scored a team-high of 14 points, and Hylton scored 12 points. Aaliyah Patty and Janiah Barker both added nine points. Patty and Jada Malone both fouled out for the Aggies.
After another hard-fought win, LSU now has time to rest before the biggest challenge it will likely face this season. The Tigers will take a week off with no games before traveling to Columbia, South Carolina to take on the No. 1-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks.
The Tigers and the Gamecocks will square off on Sunday, February 12 at 1 p.m. C.T. at Colonial Life Arena. The game will be televised on ESPN.
“You are becoming relevant in women’s basketball,” Mulkey said to her team after the win. “It’s out there that you’re undefeated, it’s out there that we have Flau’jae [Johnson] and Angel [Reese] and [Alexis] Morris and many others. You’re going to have to learn how to be the aggressor and not always allow people to be the aggressor. I just think we’re learning that, and it’s good for us.”