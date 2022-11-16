The 100-point game streak extends to four games for LSU Women’s Basketball. But more importantly, the win streak stays alive as well. With a 101-47 win over Houston Christian, the Tigers move to 4-0 in the regular season.

The game against Houston Christian was a bit different for the Tigers. Not only did the game start at 11 a.m. on a Wednesday morning, but the majority of the crowd were students from nearby grade schools, as Wednesday’s matchup was LSU’s annual field trip game.

Despite not having the normal crowd they would for a night game, the students still brought a great amount of energy and remained loud throughout the whole game.

“It was a sense of a lot of energy in the building,” Jasmine Carson said. “It gave and my teammates a boost of energy, so it was just very exciting and appreciative that they took the time to come early in the morning and cheer us on for this win.”

The crowd loved when the Tigers surpassed 100 points for the fourth game in a row this season, the first time that has ever been done in program history. The main factor for the victory Wednesday was LSU’s defense. In the second half, the Tigers held Houston Christian to 21% shooting from the field, and just 25% the whole game.

“I felt a different vibe today,” Head coach Kim Mulkey said. “That vibe that you look for from your team on the defensive end of the floor showing me that they’re getting better individually, they’re getting better collectively, and it was an enjoyable game to coach.”

Angel Reese’s double-double game streak extended to four games, as she finished Wednesday’s game with 29 points and 16 rebounds.

Jasmine Carson also shot the ball very well, especially from the three. She finished with 13 points, shooting 3-4 from three.

“When I make shots early on, it does build my confidence,” Carson said. “When I got off to a hot start, it gave me more energy to play defense, because I don’t want to just be a one-way player, I want to be a two-way player.”

LaDazhia Williams, Flau’jae Johnson and Alexis Morris all finished with 12 points. In addition, Williams grabbed five rebounds, Johnson grabbed four rebounds and added five assists and Morris added six assists. Sa’Myah Smith added seven points and nine rebounds.

Wednesday’s game was unusual for LSU in the sense that Houston Christian was competitive in the first quarter. LSU has been used to getting off to great starts and separating itself from its opponents so far this season. Houston Christian wouldn’t go down without a fight. They ended the first quarter only down by two points with 20 points to LSU's 22 points.

Julija Vujakovic led Houston Christian with 18 points, shooting 4-7 from three, along with three rebounds.

But LSU’s defense came back strong in the second quarter, allowing them to build a comfortable lead. In fact, the Tigers went on a 24-0 scoring run and didn’t allow Houston Christian to score in the second quarter until 20 seconds remained.

“I loved our defense,” Coach Mulkey said. “I look at the stat sheet and there’s only one thing I circle every game, ‘what did they shoot from the field’? That’s the only thing I care about.”

The Tigers continued to run with their momentum in the second half, as they led by as much as 57 points just before the final buzzer.

With another win in convincing fashion, LSU moves to 4-0 on the season. The Tigers will take the court Sunday afternoon at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center at 2 p.m. C.T. against Northwestern State.