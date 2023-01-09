LSU women’s basketball continued to roll Sunday afternoon with a lopsided road victory over Kentucky 67-48.

The Tigers once again controlled the game from the start and kept their grip on the game throughout. LSU led 31-17 at halftime and 54-27 at the end of the third quarter, putting the game beyond any doubt. However, the Tigers didn’t finish strong, getting outscored 21-13 in the fourth quarter, an issue reappearing from the last game.

“I thought our star was just very good today. I thought we attacked I thought we scored the ball I thought we executed. I thought we did what we've been doing defensively, but I got to see that we got our message through on how to start a game,” Head Coach Kim Mulkey said.

“Now we didn't end the game good. Alexis [Morris] is not feeling good so we rested her and sat her and I wish really that I didn't put her back in at the end. But I was frustrated that we weren't handling the Kamikaze trap and just trying to do whatever they could to cut the lead in.”

Morris dealt with flu-like symptoms entering the game and logged just 15 minutes, her lowest total of the season. Angel Reese and Flau’Jae Johnson led the way for LSU, each scoring 26 points. Reese extended her double-double streak to 16, finishing the game with 13 rebounds.

Johnson built on her 18-point performance against Texas A&M with another impressive scoring performance. She shot 10-18 from the field in her 26-point performance and was 2-5 from three-point range.

“Flau’Jae is a very confident basketball player,” Mulkey said. “I've told y'all many times, she's hardest on herself. She hit some big shots. She's not afraid to be aggressive and take it to the rim. When we were a little bit stagnant there offensively, Flau’Jae played like she'd been doing this a long time at the collegiate level. And she had a very, very good game.”

LSU was once again dominant on the glass, an effort led by Reese’s 13 rebounds. Johnson made an impact there as well, grabbing eight rebounds, second on the team behind reese. LSU finished the game out rebounding Kentucky 45-23.

With the win, LSU is now out to its best start in school history at 16-0. When asked about the hot start, though, Mulkey put more of an emphasis on taking things game-by-game.

“It just feels good to win,” Mulkey said. Whether you’re 16-0, whether you're breaking records, just winning the next game always feels good.”

The Tigers will have a chance to continue the record-breaking start next Thursday as they stay on the road to take on Missouri. Tip off is scheduled for 6 p.m. and will be streaming live on SEC Network.