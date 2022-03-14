LSU women's basketball found out last night that they will be a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament and face Jackson State in round one.
It's been said over and over again this season, but being a three-seed quality team in Mulkey's first season is an incredible job from the coach and great effort from her players. This is LSU's first tournament appearance since 2018 and their highest seed since they were a two-seed in the 2008 tournament.
LSU also got a good draw for their region, as they will escape playing South Carolina, Louisville or Iowa until potentially the Championship game. They will however, have to go through Stanford to get there.
Being a three-seed is a big deal in the women's tournament, as that means the Pete Maravich Assembly Center will host the first two rounds of the Baton Rouge Regional.
The other round one match-up in the PMAC will be between six-seeded Ohio State and the 11-seed which has yet to be determined. The winner of Tuesday's game between Missouri State and Florida State.
Winners of the round one games will play in the PMAC on Monday.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. on LSUtix.net