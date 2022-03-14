Today

Generally cloudy. High around 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Showers this evening, becoming a steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then clearing with ample sunshine in the afternoon. High 77F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.