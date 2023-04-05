There was a lot of celebrating in Baton Rouge Wednesday night.

The LSU women’s basketball team held a parade and a post-parade celebratory ceremony in the PMAC, where fans lined the streets in purple and gold to see the national champions.

Once the parade concluded at around 7 p.m., fans made their way into the PMAC and waited for the players and Kim Mulkey to come into the arena. Fans roared when Angel Reese, Alexis Morris, Jasmine Carson and all the players each made their way onto the stage. But the crowd was loudest when Kim Mulkey was brought up on the stage.

The seniors each were called up to the stage to speak, and first brought up to speak was Emily Ward. She thanked the fans for inspiring her, encouraging her, and cheering her on throughout the season. Ward, who was just put on scholarship this season, would often be brought in toward the end of games by fans chanting her name.

Carson was the next player to speak, following her historic game of 22 points, shooting five three-pointers, and shooting 7 of 8 from the field. The crowd erupted when she came to the podium.

“I always believe in myself, I’ve been in a slump, but I just wanted to be an inspiration to little kids to never give up,” Carson said. “I didn’t expect to have the game that I had, but I never gave up and it worked out.”

The next senior to speak was LaDazhia Williams, who was a crucial piece of the team in the postseason. Williams’ efforts were most evident not only against Iowa in the national championship with 20 points, but also against Utah, where she recorded a season-high 24 points and six rebounds.

Williams, a transfer from Missouri, envisioned great success in her future by transferring to LSU and playing for Mulkey. But a national championship exceeded her expectations.

“I just knew I wanted to play for coach Mulkey. We had nine new players,” Williams said. “I saw this team get stronger and stronger, and it’s all about seeing who can survive the longest. And we did that.”

The last senior to speak was Morris. She has been through it all with Mulkey, as the two have known each other since Morris was in seventh grade. She played for Mulkey during her time at Baylor in 2017 but was dismissed from the team due to an off-court issue.

Mulkey giving her a second chance at LSU meant everything to Morris, and making the postseason run they did was something she could only dream of.

Throughout March Madness, Morris, being from Beaumont, Texas, wanted to play her last game for LSU in her home state. Not only did she do that, but she finished her LSU career as a champion.

“LSU, thank you,” Morris said. “I appreciate your love, your unwavering support and believing in us. We couldn’t achieve this national championship without y’all. This is it for me, so I love y’all with all my heart.”

Several other supporting figures made short speeches during the ceremony such as Louisiana governor John Bel Edwards, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and LSU president William Tate.

Tate’s speech, in particular, was as enthusiastic as they come, saying Alexis Morris is “the best point guard in the country.”

But the final speaker was one the entire crowd anticipated the most, Mulkey. Many may think Mulkey may have a secret recipe on winning national championships, as she now has four national titles.

She explained, however, that she doesn’t; she sets goals for her players that they can look to set, and exceed expectations from there.

“No way would a coach put a time table on winning a national championship. It’s not fair to the coaches; it’s not fair to the players,” Mulkey said. “I’ve seen this program at its best, but its best, never won them a championship. That’s what I came here to do.”

Looking around the PMAC Wednesday, it was a representation of how far the LSU women’s basketball program has come in such a short amount of time. Players, coaches, fans, alumni and supporters all gathered in one place celebrating one common accomplishment.