LSU women’s basketball strikes gold once again in the transfer portal.
This time, the Tigers landed another top transfer-prospect, Aneesah Morrow.
Morrow is a 6-foot-1 sophomore from DePaul University. This past season with the Blue Demons, she averaged 25.7 points per game, which was the fourth most in the country, 12.2 rebounds per game, the seventh most in the country.
The Tigers reloaded their guard options, as they landed another top transfer prospect, Hailey Van Lith, from Louisville. Van Lith will not only provide experience, but she will likely fill in the role of Alexis Morris.
Now having Morrow as a valuable piece to the team’s forwards, while she isn’t as tall, she can be a piece in the starting lineup to replace LaDazhia Williams also entering the WNBA.
LSU’s goal will to match the talent of last season’s national championship team in order to have the ability to repeat. With the last two transfers to commit to LSU, with Angel Reese, Flau’jae Johnson and other valuable assets returning and with the No. 1 recruiting class coming in, the Tigers are confident they’ll have a good chance at doing that.