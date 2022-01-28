The LSU Tigers fall in their second straight game, still on the road, this time to the Arkansas Razorbacks, with a final score of 90-76. The offense was fine, 76 points wins you the game nine times out of 10. This was that one time though, due to a severe lack of success of the defensive side of the ball.

Arkansas was shooting the lights out, which has been a major weakness for the Tigers this year. You can look at each of their four losses and see that the team across from them was shooting much, much better than them. Even if they weren’t hitting a lot of them, they were very efficient with the shots they did take. And at the very least they shot much better than LSU. We knew going into the season that it would be a low point of this team, it’s just frustrating to see it play out that way when it’s the major connecting weakness throughout the season.

While 76 points is normally something to be happy about, Mulkey wasn’t satisfied with that side of the ball either. “I just thought we didn’t shoot the ball well,” said LSU Head Coach Kim Mulkey. “They were sagging in the paint. It wasn’t like Florida where they were up on us and really guarding us hard. We had some really easy, good looks that we normally make and we just didn’t make them.”

LSU had a couple of droughts on offense that really put them out of it. It was also not ideal that they did not hit a three point shot until under four minutes left in the game. The team has shown flashes of being legitimate threats from deep, but they need to work on their consistency.

Alexis Morris gets the LSU game ball from me for this one, providing the most spark for the team on offense. She led the team in points and assists, while committing the fewest turnovers of the starters with only one. All of her points, however, came in the second half.

More on the happy side of things, Khayla Pointer made history with her five rebounds as she became the first ever LSU Women’s Basketball player to surpass 1,500 points, 500 assists, and 500 rebounds. Khayla Pointer continues to make her case for the one of the best players in the history of this program.

The team seems to just be in a funk, but there is hope that they can return to the dominant team that they started the season as. They seem to know what their issues are, which is obviously a key part of being able to fix those issues.

You can support the Tigers on Sunday as the 9-8 Kentucky Wildcats come to the PMAC for a 1 p.m. tipoff.