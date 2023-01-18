Looking ahead at LSU women’s basketball’s matchup with Arkansas, many Tiger fans may think it's a guaranteed win, being that LSU had already beaten the Razorbacks by 24 points in late December.
But in the SEC, no game is a guaranteed win. The Razorbacks, in fact, head into Thursday night’s matchup with great momentum, having won their last four games, including a 28-point win over Florida, and a 22-point win over Missouri.
Arkansas has proved it is no slouch in the SEC West, as it sits with a 13-3 overall record, and a 4-1 conference record.
Forward, Erynn Barnum, is the Razorbacks’ leading scorer, averaging 15 points per game, seven rebounds per game, and 2 assists per game. In the last matchup with LSU, the Tigers held her to seven points and four rebounds.
However, Samara Spencer was the one who shined against the Tigers. The sophomore guard led the Razorbacks with 17 points, and she is second on the team in points per game with 15.
Barnum and Spencer have been a dynamic duo all season, as Barnum sits at sixth in the SEC in scoring, and Spencer sits at seventh. The first priority for the Tigers to beat the Razorbacks again is to limit Barnum and Spencer to a minimum. Defending the paint to limit Barnum is something Angel Reese and LaDazhia Williams both have to focus on.
Makayla Daniels was also a presence against LSU in the last matchup, scoring 10 points along with six rebounds and three assists.
Spencer and Daniels combined for five three-pointers against LSU, so guarding the perimeter will also be something the Tigers have to lock down early.
LSU needs to get off to an early start to control the game; Arkansas has too much good momentum heading into the matchup for the Tigers to have to make a second-half comeback.
Overall, the Tigers have to trust what’s been working for them all season. Arkansas is a team LSU is already familiar with, so making the adjustments needed from their last matchup along with continuing to excel in what they’re best at will lead them to their 19th win of the season.