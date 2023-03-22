LSU women’s basketball punched its ticket to the Sweet 16 with a win over Michigan in the round of 32 Sunday night. But the stakes only get higher, as LSU is set to face off with one of the toughest opponents it will see all season, the No. 2 seeded Utah Utes.
Not only is there a lot on the line with the game being “win or go home,” but the No. 1 seed in the Greenville two regional, Indiana, went down Monday night to No. 9-seated Miami, so the winner of the Tigers-Utes matchup could be in a favorable position to make it to the Final Four.
However, the stakes of this Sweet 16 matchup are high enough for LSU, and adding any pressure to the game may lead to the Tigers’ downfall.
Utah has had its core of three or four players that have led the Utes to success all season, but they are led by forward Alissa Pili. Pili leads the team in both scoring and rebounding with 21 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game.
Guard Gianna Kneepkens and forward Jenna Johnson, work alongside Pili and produce almost as much. Kneepkens averages 15.1 points per game and 5.1 rebounds per game, and Johnson averages 12.1 points per game and five rebounds per game.
Pili and Johnson both being productive post players could interrupt Angel Reese and LaDazhia Williams’ momentum after performing well together against Michigan.
The two showed their power in their round of 32 matchup against Princeton. Pili led the Utes in points, rebounds and assists, finishing the game with 28 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Johnson scored 15 points and grabbed six rebounds.
That being said, when it comes to what type of team Utah is, a powerful offense would be a valid description. The Utes are ranked fourth in the country at both points scored per game with 83.5 and field goal percentage with 48.5%. LSU, however, is ranked above them in points scored per game; they’re ranked third with 84.1.
The Utes’ defense ranks in the bottom half of the PAC-12 standings in points allowed, rebounds, and blocks. To put this in perspective, LSU ranks in the top three in each of these statistics in the SEC.
The bottom line is that this matchup will be an offensive dogfight; lots of points will be scored. The key for LSU to win is to play strong defense. Besides South Carolina, Utah will most likely be the toughest all-around offense the Tigers see. Controlling the Utes’ offense could be the deciding factor in the game, as Utah’s defense might not be strong enough to control LSU’s offense, which is statistically one of the top in the SEC.
The offensive firepower for LSU has shown itself several times throughout the season, but consistency throughout the entirety of the game against Utah is imperative. Reese and Williams have been consistent down low in recent games, but once the perimeter players catch fire, it opens up the game.
If LSU’s offense reaches its full potential, it will be able to compete with Utah’s offense.
But the cliché “defense wins championships,” will be the centerpiece of the game on Friday. While the game isn't a championship, the defensive production will likely win the team the game. The offensive production will be there for both teams, but whoever can contain the other better could find themselves in the Elite Eight.
LSU will face Utah at 4 p.m. on Friday. The game will be streaming live on ESPN.