LSU women’s basketball began its regular season Monday night in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Tigers' matchup against Bellarmine University was the team’s opportunity to see how they’d look playing together in a competitive-game fashion.
With the Tigers adding nine newcomers to the roster, including five from the transfer portal, how fast team chemistry would kick in was a question entering the season. Although the team wasn’t presented with much of a challenge Tuesday night, the communication worked well enough to earn a very much-convincing win. LSU walked away with a dominant 125-50 win over Bellarmine, a new program record for the most points scored in a game.
The transfer players introduced themselves in a great way for the regular season opener. Sophomore forward, Angel Reese, a transfer from the University of Maryland, led the team with a double-double in her LSU debut after missing both exhibition games. She scored 31 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, shooting 9-15 from the field.
“I felt really confident going into the game,” Reese said. “I let the game come to me. Of course, I wanted to be out there, but I cheered on my teammates through the first two games, and seeing the game from a different aspect was something that was important to me. So being able to get out there tonight was just exciting.”
Jasmine Carson, a graduate student from West Virginia University, LaDazhia Williams, a graduate student from the University of Missouri and Kateri Poole, a sophomore guard from The Ohio State University, also made their presence known for the team. Carson scored 17 points, Poole scored 14 points, and Williams added seven points.
While the transfers looked impressive, the familiar faces also fit right in. The fans were excited to see Alexis Morris back on the court and back to her old self. The crowd enjoyed seeing her knock down her first three-pointer of the game with just over four minutes in the first quarter. Morris finished the night with 16 points, including three three-pointers.
“It’s good to have her, she’s quick as lightning,” Coach Kim Mulkey said of Morris. “Alexis Morris is so talented that when we didn’t have her for the playoffs last year, it was costly for us.”
Prior to the game Tuesday, another familiar face in senior forward and former walk-on, Emily Ward, was put on scholarship. In Tuesday night’s game, she scored two points for her senior-season opener.
In addition to the players with college experience, true freshmen also saw the court and took advantage of their opportunities. Flau’jae Johnson, a freshman guard from Sprayberry High School in Savannah, Georgia, got the start for LSU, and she finished the game with 14 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
“I told her [Flau’jae Johnson] in the locker room getting those two fouls may be the best thing that happened to her,” Mulkey said. “She has to understand this game will humble you, but you have to let it go.”
Sa’Myah Smith, a freshman forward from DeSoto High School in Texas, also added 12 points and 11 rebounds.
“I saw some good stuff with Sa’Myah,” Mulkey said. “First thing that jumped out at me was finishing shots, and then her ability, because she’s not big and bulky, to get rebounds on the back side, and be able to quick jump to get them back in.”
Hayley Harrison led Bellarmine with 19 points. LSU held Bellarmine to 26% shooting from the field, and 22% from three.
The difference between the two LSU teams coached by Mulkey will be depth. Last season, seven to eight players typically saw the court, which in tough games proved to be costly. In Tuesday night’s game, nine players saw the court before the starters started to leave the game midway through the second quarter. Having the ability to bring in fresh bodies at any point in the game will only help the team once they enter SEC play.
Overall, there will be a lot to be excited about for Tiger fans as the season tips off and progresses. While the team has many games still to play, the fact they can play as one from the start of the season, despite their different journeys to Baton Rouge, says a lot.
Mulkey is carrying this team in a different manner than last year’s team. Last season, Mulkey had to show LSU fans that she can turn the program around. Now that she’s done that, an “it’s showtime” mentality is what Mulkey and her squad are rallying around.