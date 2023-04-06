A personal invitation to the White House is arguably one of the biggest rewards granted to a national championship team.
Being in the company of the president, their spouse and their staff is an opportunity that most wouldn’t dare to turn down. Angel Reese and LSU’s women’s basketball team, however, aren’t like most people.
First Lady Jill Biden was found in the stands of the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. She watched the game and cheered just like any other fan. Following LSU’s first national championship win, Biden publicly invited the champions to the White House.
In the same breath, she invited the Iowa women’s basketball team as well.
“I know we’ll have the champions come to the White House; we always do. So, we hope LSU will come,” the First Lady said at the Colorado state Capitol on Monday. “But, you know, I’m going to tell Joe I think Iowa should too, because they played such a good game.”
This was the first time in history that a second-place team was invited. It didn’t take long for social media to go rampant.
The reaction was largely negative as few were in favor of Iowa accompanying LSU at the White House. Even Iowa star player Caitlin Clark was asked about the invitation, echoing the sentiment of many on the internet.
“I don't think runner-ups usually go to the White House. I think LSU should enjoy that moment for them,” Clark told ESPN.
Lisa Bluder, Iowa’s head coach, seemed to share that same opinion.
“I gratefully acknowledge the First Lady’s sentiments, but a day at the White House should belong solely to the champion, LSU and coach Mulkey,” she said in a tweet. “We would welcome the First Lady and President to come to Iowa’s 'House' – Carver Hawkeye Arena – any time!”
Biden later walked back her statement, only inviting LSU, according to a statement from her press secretary, Vanessa Valdivia.
“The First Lady loved watching the NCAA women's basketball championship game alongside young student athletes and admires how far women have advanced in sports since the passing of Title IX,” Valdivia said in a tweet. “Her comments in Colorado were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. She looks forward to celebrating the LSU Tigers on their championship win at the White House.”
Before that statement, it was reported that Mulkey explained that she would be more than happy to go to the White House if LSU was invited.
Reese, however, wasn’t so keen on accepting the invitation.
“I don’t accept that– I’m not going to lie to you, I don’t accept that apology, because she said what she said,” Reese said during her appearance on the “I Am Athlete” podcast. “You felt that they should have came because of ‘sportsmanship,’ right? [Iowa] can have that spotlight; we’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll see Michelle. We’ll see Barack.”