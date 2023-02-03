In the midst of an incredible season, the LSU women’s basketball team looks unstoppable as it’s cruised to a 22-0 record, setting a program record win streak as part of the best start to a season in program history.

That win streak has included just four games won by fewer than double digits, although three of those close wins have come in LSU’s last three games. The Tigers have dramatically scraped by in bouts with Arkansas, Tennessee and Georgia. However, these tests may be good for LSU as it heads into the most important part of the year, as long as it addresses its issues and learns from them.

Now 22 games into the season, it’s fair to say that we more or less have a feel for the Tigers’ identity and play style, and we can confidently say they’re an elite team. Enough time has passed that people can no longer dismiss them as a fluke.

It’s also deep enough into the season that there’s a large enough sample size to look at stats for LSU and compare them to other top teams in the nation.

In order to win games, you obviously have to score more points than the other team. LSU currently scores 87.4 points per game, which is second in the nation behind only No. 6 Iowa. On the defensive side of the floor, LSU allows only 53.7 points per game, which is ninth in the nation. Only one team currently ranked in AP’s top 15 also ranks in the top 10 in that stat: South Carolina.

LSU is the seventh-most efficient team in the nation in terms of shooting, with a field goal percentage of 48.2%. Among top 15 teams, only UConn, Indiana, Iowa and Utah convert with higher efficiency. This efficiency is unsurprising; the Tigers are well-coached and don’t settle for bad shots. They also operate primarily in the paint, and most of their looks are high quality in the restricted area, meaning they’d be expected to make a higher percentage.

On the other end, LSU allows opponents to shoot only 33% from the floor, third in the nation and again behind only South Carolina among top 15 teams. This combination of efficiency on the offensive end and stifling defense is what has been so successful for the Tigers as they’ve gone on their undefeated run.

Simply put, LSU’s a good team. There are many stats that explain LSU’s dominance, and these are only the most basic. However, what may end up being more important at the end of the year as the Tigers compete to win a national championship is their weaknesses.

Given that LSU is a paint-oriented team, it shoots three-pointers at a very low rate. The Tigers attempt only 15.3 three-pointers per game, which is 299th in the country. Only two teams in the top 15 shoot fewer: Notre Dame and South Carolina.

LSU has been able to overcome this in part because it has been effective in its limited attempts. The Tigers have shot 36.6% on threes, good for 21st in the nation and second to only UConn among top 15 teams.

Still, LSU would prefer to score its points in the paint, and facing perimeter-oriented teams has been a problem for the Tigers. For example, Arkansas nearly pulled off the upset against LSU by making 10 of its 29 attempts from three, and Tennessee kept it close as well by making eight of 19 from deep.

In contrast, in its overtime win against Georgia, LSU attempted 23 three-pointers but made only six. The Tigers aren’t accustomed to playing a perimeter style. LSU will probably face a three-point deficit in any given game, and if it runs into a proficient three-point shooting team in the tournament, it could be difficult for them to match on offense.

The Tigers rely on free throws for a significant portion of their points. LSU shoots the most free throws per game of any team in the country with 25.6 attempts on average. 21.1% of LSU’s total points come at the foul line, which is higher than any other top 15 team.

While this of course is a side effect of LSU’s paint-heavy attack and indicates that the players are good at drawing fouls, it’s something that could be an issue if LSU is ever in a game where the referees are allowing the players to play a more physical style. If LSU isn’t getting the calls it usually does, that’s a large portion of its usual points that are in jeopardy.

In the same vein, it’s also worth noting that LSU isn’t great at converting at the free throw line. The Tigers shoot only 68.9% on their free throws, which is 231st in the country and worst among top 15 teams.

Another thing LSU struggles with is turnovers. The Tigers turn the ball over 14.6 times a game, which is 78th in the country. Though that still puts them in the upper third of college basketball, there are only three teams in the top 15 who commit more turnovers. In its close calls against Arkansas, Tennessee and Georgia, LSU turned the ball over 17, 15 and 18 times, respectively. Taking care of the ball will be important down the stretch.

The Tigers are clearly a great team, but the bar is incredibly high to be the best. A team with national championship aspirations has to be aware of where it can improve, and these are certainly things worth keeping in mind.