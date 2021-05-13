Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana... Mississippi River At Red River Landing affecting West Feliciana, East Baton Rouge and Pointe Coupee Parishes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Saturday, May 22... The Flood Warning continues for the Mississippi River At Red River Landing. * Until Saturday, May 22. * At 9:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 48.9 feet. * Flood stage is 48.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 50.0 feet Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday evening. * Impact...At 51.0 feet, All river islands along the reach from Red River Landing to Baton Rouge will be inundated. Recreational camps and river bottom farm land will be under water. &&