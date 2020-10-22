The LSU women’s golf team, coming off a second-place finish at The Blessings Invitational, came in second at The Ally Tournament in West Point, Mississippi on Wednesday.
The team posted a score of 7-under (857), five strokes behind South Carolina, the overall winner. The Tigers were the defending champions in Mississippi and made a solid run to bring the trophy back to Baton Rouge.
"We would have liked to win the trophy today, but I was very pleased with another second-place finish for the second tournament in a row to start the season," LSU women's golf head coach Garrett Runion told lsusports.net. "I felt like we got better each day. Everybody contributed. The last two days, with our highest scores being a 73 and 74, that just shows how good our depth is and that anybody can contribute any time."
Sophomore Ingrid Lindblad opened the tournament with a score of 5-under. She struggled to replicate this score, however, finishing tied for third at 6-under. During the third round, Lindblad grappled, striking the ball well and sinking putts.
“I did not hit the ball well today," she said. "It was a good bat around. I am not happy with the third round score. I really struggled.”
Lindblad said the first thing she has planned when she gets back to Baton Rouge is working on her irons.
"That’s what was missing this tournament,” she said.
Lindblad has placed in the top-three for lowest individual score in two consecutive tournaments now and is currently on the Annika Award watch list.
Sophomore Latanna Stone is also on that short watch list. She adds to her resume an even round score and a top-12 finish this week at The Ally. Stone shot a 3-under in a third round that consisted of six birdies. During the tournament she appeared to be locked in and motivated to play well.
This sense of determination echoes throughout the team, especially this week. All five players were dialed in and contributed low scores every day.
“I’m probably the most pleased that we made only one double bogey for the entire tournament as a team,” Runion said. “No other team can say that. That was one of our goals – keep the big numbers off the scorecard and play the par fives well."
The team not only accomplished the goal of keeping big numbers off the scored, but also the freshman Carla Tejeda Mulet posted her first collegiate top-10 finish, posting a score of 2-under.
Mulet is the fresh young talent the team needs and she exudes a cheerful and positive attitude. Following her even-par third round, she said she was “very happy for the team and pleased with the way [she] played, although [she] missed a lot of putts.”
“Carla is getting stronger every time she hits the course," Runion added. "This was her second college golf tournament. She finished even par and felt like she left a lot on the table. We got a good one with her.”
The senior veteran Kendall Griffin posted a 2-over for the tournament. Griffin played well all three rounds, carding eight birdies over the course of the tournament.
LSU will next travel to Athens, Georgia on Nov. 6-8 to compete in the Liz Murphey Fall Collegiate Classic.
“Now it is time to get rested and recharged before the last tournament of the fall at Georgia," Runion said.