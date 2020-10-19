This week, the women’s golf squad is in Starkville, Miss., competing in the Ally Invitational, formerly the Magnolia Invitational, which LSU won in 2019.
After day one, Ingrid Lindblad has the lowest individual score of 5-under. LSU is in fifth place at a score of even-par, eight strokes off the lead. Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet shot even-par.
Looking to defend their title in Mississippi, the Tigers are in a good position to hold on to it.
"This was a good start to the tournament for us," Head Coach Garrett Runion told lsusports.net. "You can't win a tournament on the first day, but you can certainly play your way out of it, but we didn't do that today.”
The Tigers were led yet again by Lindblad, who carded seven birdies and only two bogeys. Last week, in The Blessings invitational, Lindblad opened round one the same way: 5-under.
"Ingrid had good vibes out here today from her winning performance last year,” Runion said.
Lindblad’s fire was fueled by the freshman Tejeda Mulet, who carded three birdies and three bogeys to remain even for the tournament.
The Tigers veteran squad has won on this course, and they know what it takes to win.
"We are going to go out tomorrow and work on cleaning up some of our mistakes," Runion said. "We had a few too many three-putts as a group. Other than that, we played well today."
LSU will tee off at 10:30 a.m. from hole No. 1 for the second round on Tuesday. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.