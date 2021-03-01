The women’s golf squad traveled to Blythewood, South Carolina on Saturday and is currently four strokes off the lead. Senior Kendall Griffin achieves a feat in the first round.
Griffin is playing in the two-spot this week as the team battles a stacked field of ranked competitors. Her first round 3-under is tied for first with five others for the lowest score of the tournament.
Griffin opened her round on hole 1, at the Columbia Country Club, with her only bogey of the day. She had 14 pars, two birdies and one eagle. On the fourteenth hole, a shorter par 3, Griffin found the bottom of the cup on her first swing. This is the first hole-in-one for the Tigers all year.
Griffin is leading the field for scoring on the par-3s with a score of 2-under, averaging 2.5 strokes on each one. LSU as a unit is also leading the field in this department too, collectively they are 3-under on the shorter holes averaging 2.85 strokes.
Sophomore Ingrid Lindblad recorded the second lowest score, 2-under, on Monday. Her first round consisted of five birdies and three bogeys. Lindblad is tied for 7th. Fellow sophomore Latanna Stone finished 1-over, tied for 28th.
Freshman Carla Tejeda Mulets’ two-over was the last score counted for the purple and gold. Junior Presley Baggett is playing in the fifth spot and shot a four-over.
The Tigers will look to capitalize on their excitement on Tuesday, when they tee off at 8:00 a.m.
Follow live scoring at Golfstat.com