The LSU women’s golf team kept up the momentum through round two, posting a score of 4-under par to place them at third place, four strokes behind the lead. Round three will be suspenseful, now that three teams are in contention for victory.
The Final Battle at The Ally. We tee off at 8:30 a.m. at @OldWaverlyGC 📈 https://t.co/VHk0yvFV0Y#GeauxTigers #geauxlow pic.twitter.com/T15iVliTT6— LSU Women's Golf (@LSUWomensGolf) October 21, 2020
"Our ladies did what they needed to do today by improving our score from the first round and improving our position on the leaderboard heading into the final round," LSU women's golf Head Coach Garrett Runion told lsusports.net. "This gives us a great chance to win tomorrow."
Round two was highlighted with freshman Carla Tejeda Mulet, posting a score of 2-under, propelling her into a five-way tie for ninth place. The young freshman carded five birdies and only three bogeys. Mulet finished round two well and fueled LSU to jump up the leaderboard.
Contributing to the team’s low round two score, sophomore Ingrid Lindblad posted the same score of Mulet at 2-under. Linblad carded four birdies and only two bogeys for her round.
Sophomore Latanna Stone’s 1-over round was highlighted with an eagle (two strokes under par) on the par-5 ninth hole. Stone has shown that she is capable of posting a low score and improving during the course of the tournament.
The women’s squad is faring well through the first two rounds. Runion, prior to the season, mentioned that the team is strong because of their depth. Through the first two rounds of The Ally Invitational, their depth has proven to be dependable.
"We have a deep team, and it showed with very consistent scores today. Four of our five scores were par or better and our drop score was just 73."
Round three will be a competitive round where LSU looks to defend their title in Mississippi. Lindblad is also defending the title of lowest score for the tournament. She is currently one stroke behind the lead, held by Tennessee’s Mikayla Bardwell.
LSU will tee off at 8:30 a.m. in a shotgun start. Live scoring is available at Golfstat.com.