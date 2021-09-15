The Tigers women’s golf team opened up regular season play at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate tournament on Monday. Through the first two rounds LSU is in second to last place (11th), shooting 14-over-par as a team.
Ingrid Linblad is leading the Tigers through two days with a combined score of 145. She is tied for seventeenth on the single player stat sheet, and is 1-over par through two rounds. In round two of the tournament she snagged one birdie on her scorecard, ending the day with 73 strokes.
Sophomore Carla Tejedo Mulet is doing her part, trailing one-stroke behind Linblad with a 146 through two rounds. On day two, Mulet produced two birdies ending her round 2-over par, 74.
Elsa Svensson, made her debut for the Purple and Gold and was the only Tiger to add an Eagle to her stat sheet throughout the tournament. In round one Svensson finished 5-over par, but walked up to the eighteenth hole as if she was in the lead. On the par-five, eighteenth hole Svensson sunk an Eagle to cap off her day. In the second round she tied Linblad for the best performance on the Tigers squad shooting 1-over par, 73. Even with the impressive second day performance Svensson sits with a combined 150 through two rounds for the tournament.
The Tigers enter into round three down but never out. They will look to pull out an impressive comeback on Wednesday.