Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS IN SOUTH MISSISSIPPI AND SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA... .The combination of low relative humidity near 25 percent and winds between 15 and 20 mph with higher gusts will produce a high fire danger across portions of Mississippi and Louisiana tomorrow. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER FOR SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER FOR SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA AND SOUTH MISSISSIPPI... The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a Red Flag Warning for critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from 9 AM to 7 PM CDT Tuesday. A Fire Weather Watch has also been issued. This Fire Weather Watch for critical fire weather conditions is in effect from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana, East Feliciana, St. Helena, Washington, Iberville, West Baton Rouge, East Baton Rouge, Assumption, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Lafourche, St. Charles, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Lower Terrebonne, Lower Lafourche, Coastal Jefferson Parish, Wilkinson, Lower Plaquemines, Amite, Lower St. Bernard, Pike, Northern Tangipahoa, Walthall, Southeast St. Tammany, Western Orleans, Pearl River, Eastern Orleans, Northern St. Tammany, Southwestern St. Tammany, Hancock, Central Tangipahoa, Harrison, Lower Tangipahoa, Jackson, Northern Livingston, Southern Livingston, Western Ascension, Eastern Ascension, Upper Jefferson, Lower Jefferson, Upper Plaquemines and Central Plaquemines. * WINDS...Northeast 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...Approaching 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&