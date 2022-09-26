The LSU women’s golf team secured a fourth place finish at the Mason Rudolph Championships Sunday at the Vanderbilt Legends Club in Franklin Tennessee.
For the second straight day of the tournament, the Tigers posted a 6-under par round of 282, its fifth under par round in its first six rounds this season to finish the tournament at 3-under par 861 (297-282-282). The Bulldogs of Mississippi State finished strong to win the tournament with a three-day total of 19-under par 845 (284-280-281), four shots better than Arizona at 15-under 849 and host Vanderbilt in third at 14-under 850. The Tigers were also five shots clear of fifth place Auburn, which finished at 866.
“After a slow start to the tournament on the first day, I felt like we backed it up with two very solid rounds of golf, shooting -12 under as a team over the last two rounds,” said LSU Coach Garrett Runion. “After the first round our goal was to play better each day and we did that finishing Sunday with the second lowest round of the day.”
A big reason in why LSU finished fourth was due to the strong play of sophomore Aine Donegan. Donegan had five birdies in her four-under par round of 68. Even more impressive, she had four of her five birdies in the first seven holes of play. Donegan posted at one-under par 215 for a finish tying her for 18th with improving scores of 74-73-68.
Senior Ingrid Lindblad also had a strong showing at the Mason Rudolph Championships. Lindblad posted a five-under par 67 on Saturday and a two-under 70 on Sunday to finished at five-under par 211 and in a tie for seventh place. This was after having a two-over 74 in the opening round on Friday. Lindblad had 12 birdies in total in the entire tournament. This is Lindblad’s 25th top-10 finish of her career, which ties her with Kristi Coats who posted 25 finishes in the top-10 during her career from 1990-93.
Junior Carla Tejedo also finished strong on the last day as well. Tejedo finished with back-to-back under par rounds of 71 and 70 and had five birdies as well on her card Sunday. Tejedo had 11 birdies in total through three rounds of play.
“Ingrid continues to be a top-10 machine,” Runion said. “The roommates fed off each other (Donegan and Tejedo). Aine in just her second tournament as a Tiger put together another good tournament with a great round today. I was also proud of Carla for birdies on two of her last three holes to finish the day 2-under and help us move up the leaderboard.”
LSU will come back home to Baton Rouge before competing at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup at the prestigious Seminole Golf Club, Oct. 10-12 in Juno Beach, Florida.
The Tigers are the defending champions of this tournament, which was played in Roland, Arkansas last year. The tournament will feature both stroke play and match play. The Stephens Cup will be broadcast on national television on The Golf Channel.