Following a week full of record-breaking performances, LSU women’s golf fell to Mississippi State in the semifinals of the SEC Championship on Saturday.
During the quarterfinals that took place Saturday morning, the purple and gold were playing comfortably, hitting their targets and making their putts. They simply out-played No. 8 seeded Arkansas.
“I am extremely proud of the way these ladies played this week,” said LSU Head Coach Garrett Runion. “They fought until the very end. They did some pretty incredible things and broke some very impressive records.”
Later in the day, LSU was matched up against the No. 5 seeded Mississippi State who dealt the team its final blow. All of the matches were close. LSU only recorded one win from junior Alden Wallace and one tie from sophomore Ingrid Lindblad.
Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet and sophomore Latanna Stone lost their matches on 17. Senior Kendall Griffin lost her match on 18.
Although the Tigers ride at SECs has concluded earlier than hoped for, they will return to Baton Rouge and prepare for NCAA Regionals. The three-day regional event will be hosted by LSU at the University Club on May 10-12.
“Obviously, we’re disappointed we’re not playing in the final match tomorrow,” Runion said. “But we still have two very important tournaments left in our season, and will use this as motivation to play well in regionals and nationals.”