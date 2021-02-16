The women’s golf team finishes in second place at the Moon Golf Invitational. Three tigers finished in the top-10 for lowest individual score.
The squad finished 18-under (846), six strokes behind South Carolina.
The star of the week was Latanna Stone. She is native of Florida and has recently hoisted the trophy at the Orlando International Women’s Amateur event this past January. Stone was able to post subpar scores for all three rounds.
She finished round one 4-under, finished round two 3-under and finished round three 4-under. Her round on Tuesday was highlighted with an eagle, two birdies and two bogeys.
Dissecting her scorecard for all three rounds, she was able to capitalize on the 490-yard short par-5, ninth hole. On her first and second rounds, she rolled in birdies, and on her third round she was able to connect and roll in for an eagle (2-under par).
Stone also found success on other holes. She led the field of 93 competitors with an average score of 3.82 and score of 5-under on par fours.
Stone and senior Kendall Griffin also topped the leaderboard for most birdies during the three-day event: 12 and 13, respectively.
Griffin, who has been producing low scores for the squad all year, tied for sixth with a score of 6-under. Her third-round score of 3-under was highlighted with six birdies and three bogeys.
Sophomore Ingrid Lindblad finished in ninth with a score of 4-under. On her third round she shot a 1-under. Lindblad sank five birdies and struggled on the par fves, bogeying three of four. She did not get off to the start she is accustomed to. She opened with a 1-over 73.
Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet tied for 45th with a collective score of 4-over. Her third round was her lowest score, 1-under. She rolled in four birdies and three bogeys.
Junior Presley Baggett did not have her second or third round score counted. She tied for 66th with a collective score of 9-over.
The tigers will trade the sunshine and palm trees of Melbourne, Fla., for the snow and ice of Baton Rouge. They will most likely hold indoor practices this coming week to prepare for their next tournament, Icon Invitation, in Houston, Tx., on Monday, Feb. 22.