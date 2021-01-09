The LSU women’s golf team, who had an impressive fall performance, is scheduled to compete in five events this spring.
The Tigers will tee off in Melbourne, Fla., Feb. 14-16 for the Moon Golf Invitational at the Duran Golf Course.
“I am really looking forward to starting off in Florida where two of our players are from (Latanna Stone and Kendall Griffin)," Head Coach Garrett Runion told lsusports.net. I know they are excited to compete close to home” prior to Latanna Stone winning the Orlando Amateur on Tuesday.
Less than a week later, the squad will travel to Houston, Tx, For the Icon Invitational hosted by the University of Houston at The Golf Club of Houston. The following tournament, the Gamecock Intercollegiate, is scheduled for March 1-3 in Columbia, Sc. Then the team will have a rest from traveling as they are expected to host the LSU Tiger Golf Classic at the University Club in Baton Rouge, La. Where 12 SEC teams will compete.
“To have almost every SEC team at our home course and see how they handle it is a highlight of this schedule,” Runion said.
The postseason schedule will proceed as follows: SEC Championships on April 14-18 at Greystone Golf Course in Birmingham, Ala., NCAA Regionals on May 10-12 at The University Club in Baton Rouge, La. and NCAA Championships on May 21-26 at Grayhawk Golf Course in Scottsdale, Ariz.
"I am very pleased with the commitment our athletic director Scott Woodward and the SEC office has made to allow us to play a very competitive and safe tournament schedule this spring,” Runion said as he and the team look to re-group and harness the same energy from the fall.