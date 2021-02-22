After 18 holes of play Monday morning, the LSU women’s golf squad played an additional 18 holes to complete round one and two on Monday. The Tigers fired a 7-under 281 this evening to tie them with Baylor who jumped the leaderboard three spots in Round Two.
The squad in the second round was able to count four sub-par scores: Ingrid Linblad’s 1-under, Latanna Stone’s 3-under, Kendall Griffin’s 2-under and Carla Tejedo Mulet’s 1-under.
Lindblad found three birdies and two bogeys on her evening round. Stone rolled in 13 pars, four birdies and one bogey. Griffin had only one bogey and sank three birdies. Mulet connected with four birdies and three bogeys.
Kiana Oshiro and Alden Wallace, playing as individuals, did not have their scores counted towards the collective team score. Oshiro shot a 3-over 75 and Wallace shot a 1-under 71.
The Tigers will tee it up tomorrow morning at 8 a.m. CT for their third and final round.