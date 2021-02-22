Ingrid Lindblad goes low for the Tigers in the first round of the ICON invitational, hosted by the University of Houston. The tournament is being played at the Golf Club of Houston in Humble, Tx. The team finished tied for first with Oklahoma State at 5-under, 283.
Lindblad is in the sole lead for lowest individual score with an impressive 7-under. She has a two-stroke lead over Karen Fredgaard of Houston. This is the start that Ingrid needed. In her past rounds this fall, when she has opened with a low score in the top-3, the team has finished in the top-3.
Her round scorecard today was colorful and the best among the field. On the 18th green she tapped in her only bogey of the day. Throughout the rest of the round, she collected six birdies, ten pars and one eagle. Lindblad was 8-under through 17, prior to making bogey on 18.
Lindblad at the beginning of the season said it is one of her goals to win a tournament as a team and as an individual; the ICON might be the one. She is currently on the ANNIKA award watch list and is ranked 12th by Golfstat and third by WAGR standings.
Freshman Carla Tejedo Mulet is tied for fifth at 3-under. Her round consisted of four birdies and one bogey.
Senior Kendall Griffin is tied for 38th at 2-over. Her round consisted of four birdies, two bogeys and one double-bogey.
Sophomore Latanna Stone is tied for 50th at 3-over. Her round consisted of two bogeys, two birdies and one double-bogey.
Presley Baggett is sitting tied for 58th after firing off a 4-over on Monday. Her round consisted of four bogeys, two birdies and one double bogey.
Kiana Oshiro and Alden Wallace are playing this tournament as individuals – their scores will not be counted to the teams score. This is the first tournament play Oshiro and Wallace have seen this year. This comes as Coach Garrett Runion has repeatedly noted that the strength of his team will lie in its depth.
Oshiro had a decent day during Round One. She shot even-par with a double bogey and two birdies. Alden Wallace struggled on Monday. Wallace had four double-bogeys, two bogeys and one birdie.
Playing as an individual is recognition that the coach sees potential in a player. This should serve as encouragement for the ‘bubble’ players to shine and prove their worth on the team.
Side note: The University of Houston, the tournaments host team, is currently tied for fourth at 2-under. Three strokes behind the lead is not an immense margin to overcome. Home teams are able to generate low scores from comfort and knowledge of playing a home course.
Round two will begin once Round One scoring is complete on Monday. All can follow along at: Team - ICON Invitational (golfstat.com)