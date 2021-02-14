No.3 LSU women's golf is tied for third after the first round at the Moon Golf Invitation at the Duran Golf Club.
This event is hosted by Louisville University and is being played in Melbourne, Fla.
The tigers sent Ingrid Lindblad, Latanna Stone, Kendall Griffin, Carla Tejedo Mulet and Presley Baggett to compete this week.
This is Baggett’s first appearance at an event in the 2020-2021 season.
Baggett managed to string along a pleasant round. She began her round on the par-4 third hole and had three bogeys and one birdie on the day. She finished 2-over.
No. 3 ranked amateur, Ingrid Lindblad, finished with a score of 1-over, tied for 32nd. Her round consisted of one double bogey, one bogey, two birdies and one eagle.
Latanna Stone, the Florida native, is tied for third for lowest individual score. Her 4-under round scorecard was covered in red. She rolled in six birdies and two bogeys.
Senior Kendall Griffin is tied for seventh at 2-under. She carded four birdies and two bogeys.
LSU leads the field on scoring and stroke average on par 4s. The squad is average 4.02 strokes and scoring 1-over-par on the par 4s at Duran.
Round 2 will begin at 7:00 a.m. CT on Monday.
Live scoring can be found here: http://results.golfstat.com/public/leaderboards/gsnav.cfm?pg=team&tid=21127 .