Kim Mulkey and her crew righted the ship with a 72-41 win against the Ragin Cajuns in the Cajundome on Thursday night, improving their record to 2-1. The win came on an uncharacteristically off night for star Khayla Pointer where she scored just nine points on 3-13 shooting.
“It’s a win against an in-state school and you all know we’ve got some wonderful schools in this state. Everybody likes to take a shot at you when you play on a home court, so I get nervous when we don’t play at home against an in-state school,” said Mulkey on playing in the Cajundome.
This was the first road win of the season for LSU and the first road win under Mulkey. It has to feel good after feeling the wrath of the three-point attack of Florida Gulf Coast University last Sunday. LSU turned the defensive valve up on Thursday, which caused them to force 26 ULL turnovers, a season-high for this LSU defense. Seventeen of those turnovers came in the first half, where they forced the Cajuns to shoot just 22.7% from the field.
Mulkey is still trying to figure out what she has in this team. Having veteran guard Alex Morris now eligible sure adds a lot of help, in terms of spreading players out. One major shift came in fellow fifth-year senior Awa Trasi moving back to being a full-time post player as opposed to playing some guard earlier in the season.
“We’ve got to grind things out,” Mulkey said about the switch. “I thought this kid next to me [Awa Trasi], I moved her to the post when Alexis Morris got eligible last week, and she’s been in the gym on her own and she was big for us tonight.”
The addition of Trasi in the post proved to be a huge help for LSU. Trasi led the team with 17 points, six more points than the next highest. She added six rebounds on the day as well.
Mulkey has 10 more games to tinker with this roster before SEC play opens against the Georgia Bulldogs in Athens at the end of the calendar year.
The Tulane Green Wave will come over to the PMAC for a 6 p.m. game against the Tigers this upcoming Tuesday night. LSU will then head to Puerto Rico over Thanksgiving for two games at the San Juan Shootout.