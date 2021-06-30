Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 87F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.