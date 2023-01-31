The LSU women's tennis team continued its hot start to the season last weekend, defeating Penn State 5-2.

Starting off strong, the first win of the day went to Nikita Vishwase and Anastasiya Komar 6-2. Shortly after, the senior duo Safiya Carrington and Maggie Cubitt earned a win, giving LSU the doubles point.

“I think we're pretty good in doubles. And we complement each other,” said Komar regarding doubles with Vishwase.

Komar continues her weekend success by getting the first singles point for LSU defeating Yvonne Zuffova 6-2 6-3.

“I'm pretty happy and I hope to like keep it up and continue to work as hard as I can and show my best results ever," Komar said.



Carrington earned her fourth win of the dual season defeating Carla Girbau 6-3 6-2, giving her an overall win of 10 singles matches this school year. This makes Carrington the second tiger this year to reach a double-digit win record after Komar (17).

“It feels good (winning having a 4-0 record). I think just taking it match by the match, not really thinking about it, but it definitely gives me some confidence going into the season.” said Carrington.

At the No. 1 spot, Kylie Collins defeated Sofiya Chekhlystova 7-5, 6-2 giving LSU the 4-0 win over Penn State. Shortly after at No. 5, Maggie Cubitt lost to Olivia Dorner in a three set battle 6-1, 3-6, 2-6. That was followed by Nina Geissler at at No. 4 being defeated by Penn State’s Ioana Gheorghita 3-6, 5-7 making the overall score 4-2 with only one match left. Vishwase got the win against Alexandra Nielsen at the No. 6 spot, winning the last match of the day 3-6, 6-2, 7-6(7-5).

The day ended with a final result of 5-2 for the Tigers. LSU will travel to Florida for their next match on Sunday Feb. 5 against UCF. This leaves the team on the road until March 8 when they will return home to face Alcorn State.