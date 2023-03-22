The LSU women's team started its Monday morning after spring break competing against Alcorn State at 11 a.m.

LSU defeated Alcorn State with a final result of 6-1. The Tigers got an automatic win at No. 3 doubles and No. 6 singles due to the Alcorn State team only having five players. On Court 1 for doubles, Anastsiya Komar and Nikita Vishwase got the win against Tangia Riley-Cordington and Aizat Zholdakayeva 6-1 securing the doubles point for LSU and a 1-0 overall lead.

On Court 2 for doubles, Noor Carrington and Nina Geissler played it out, beating Jaime Edwards and Mikaela Konstantinov, 6-2.

Getting another automatic point, the lineup for singles had Komar on Court 1, Geissler on Court 2, Vishwase on Court 3, Carrington on Court 4 and newcomer Caroline Arnold on Court 5.

The first singles win goes to Komar against Riley-Cordington 6-0, 6-0. Prior to the matches, Komar commented, “I think because of my high standards that I hope to do better and will try to do better, I’m really happy with my results right now and just hope to keep it up.”

Before the win against Alcorn State, Komar had an 11-0 record and ended the day with an impressive 12-0 record and a ranking of No. 26. This gives Komar the best record on the team and the only other player with a singles ranking close to her teammate Kylie Collins (No. 17).

Column: Aaron Anderson can unlock a new wrinkle in LSU football's offense LSU helped build its roster last year by going into the transfer portal and grabbing players who can make an immediate impact once they step o…

Shortly after, freshman Vishwase got the next point for LSU, winning her match 6-1, 6-2 versus Mikaela Konstantinov, giving LSU the official win of the day (4-0). Continuing the wins for the day, Carrington won her first match of the season against Nicole Kells 6-1, 6-3.

Arnold made her LSU and collegiate debut against Jaime Edwards. Battling it out, the freshman wasn’t able to get the win but lost a close first set 6-4 followed by the second set 6-2. Lastly, senior Geissler defeated Aizat Zholdakayeva 6-2, 6-4.

Mia Rabinowitz got the automatic win No. 6. Even though Rabinowitz didn’t get to play, she enjoys supporting the team while she's playing and while she's watching.

“It's nice being able to look around and see everyone else doing well. It even helps me play better.”

Following the matches, the LSU team went up a spot in the rankings going from No. 38 to 37. Individually Collins dropped to 22 and Komar dropped a spot taking her to 27. The next team rankings will come out March 28, followed by individual rankings on April 4.

Next up, the Tigers will play two SEC teams on the road in Alabama starting Friday. March 24 against No. 8 Auburn, followed by matches versus the University of Alabama on Sunday March 26.