On Friday Jan. 27 LSU women’s tennis competed against Harvard University, earning an impressive 5-2 win.
A run down of the matches starting with doubles, the first win of the day goes to the No. 2 tiger duo Nina Geissler and Kylie Collins against Charlotte Owensby and Iveta Daujotaite , 6-2. The second win goes to the No. 3 Safiya Carrington and Maggie Cubitt against Sany Gawande and Angel You, 6-2, giving LSU the doubles point and 1-0 lead.
At the No. 2 spot this week, Komar remains solid with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Maxi Duncan giving LSU the lead 2-0.
Continuing with the energy from doubles, Geissler won and was the second singles match the finish against Angel You 6-0, 6-3.
In her first match of the season Collins struggles against Harvard’s freshman Charlotte Owensby. Losing the first set 3-6. Coming back solid Collins wins the second set 6-0 but failed to pull through the end. Losing with a final score of 3-6, 6-0, 4-6.
On Court Five, Cubitt beat Harvard's Gawande in straight sets getting the winning match for LSU 7-6, 6-3. After clinching the match Cubitt was pleased with the results.
“I thought today was a good day for myself and the team. We are continuing to get better every match and the team dynamic is getting stronger," Cubitt said. “Safiya and I are playing really good doubles and I was pleased to win my match and clinch for the team.”
On Court Six, Rabinowitz won the first set closely but couldn’t keep it up through the end, losing to Daujotaite in a third set tiebreak 7-6, 0-6, 4-10.
The last match of the day left Carrington battling out the third set on Court Three. Losing the first set 3-6 Carrington made a comeback taking the second and third set against Sophia Ho 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
LSU will be back in action again this Sunday for a match with Penn State. The match will take place at the LSU Tennis Complex.
“We’re very grateful to all the fans who came and spent the afternoon at the complex with us and appreciate Harvard making the trip down to play us," said head coach Taylor Fogleman.